Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

