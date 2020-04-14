Optas LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Optas LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Optas LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.75. 23,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,479. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37.

