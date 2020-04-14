Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,144. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

