Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,288 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. 3,219,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

