Optas LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $51.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,269.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.