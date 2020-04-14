Optas LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 10,866,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.