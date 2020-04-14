Optas LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND remained flat at $$87.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,310,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,739. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.