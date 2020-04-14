Optas LLC Has $542,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.