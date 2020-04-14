Optas LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

