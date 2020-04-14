Optas LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP traded up $7.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.