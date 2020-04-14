Optas LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.