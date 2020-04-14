Optas LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.