Optas LLC Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.