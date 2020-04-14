Optas LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

FB stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,739,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

