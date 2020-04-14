Open Trading Network Trading Up 46.3% This Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $16,363.82 and approximately $236.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

