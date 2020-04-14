ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Gap Up to $29.22

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $29.22. ONEOK shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 4,396,404 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

