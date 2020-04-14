OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OMV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 9,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,373. OMV has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

