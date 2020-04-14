OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Stock Position Increased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,300 shares during the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 1.62% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. State Street Corp increased its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

OMN stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.47.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

