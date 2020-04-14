OmiseGO Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00008102 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Ovis, BitMart and Bit-Z. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $77.70 million and $98.62 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001873 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000385 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, B2BX, Bitbns, Binance, BX Thailand, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Iquant, Upbit, Bit-Z, CoinEx, ABCC, BitMart, Coinnest, Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinone, TDAX, ZB.COM, Crex24, Gate.io, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Poloniex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Cryptopia, AirSwap, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, Koinex, CoinTiger, DDEX, ChaoEX, Huobi, Braziliex, COSS, Exmo, Bancor Network, BitForex, IDCM, Ovis, IDAX, Coinsuper, DragonEX, FCoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, Livecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, Zebpay, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Mercatox, GOPAX, Neraex, C2CX, Kucoin, Tidex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

