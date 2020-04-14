Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 163.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

NYSE OHI opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.94.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

