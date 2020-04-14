Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 303,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

