O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.23 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given O2Micro International an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OIIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

