NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Down 3.2%

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.13, 13,817,655 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,223,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of $845.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

