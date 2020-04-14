NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. 9,929,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.