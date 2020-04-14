NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,202,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,826,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

