Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.39

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 250109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

