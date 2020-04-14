Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

