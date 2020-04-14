North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

