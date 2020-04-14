North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.66. 140,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,173. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$18.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.9169715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$37,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,363,074.66.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.