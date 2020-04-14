Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,733,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.