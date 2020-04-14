Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 12.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

