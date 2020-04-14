Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.55. 744,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Cfra boosted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

