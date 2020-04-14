Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 2.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

