Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,542,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,173. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.