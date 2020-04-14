Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.76. 11,162,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

