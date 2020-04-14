Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.40. 2,640,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,773. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.