Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. 1,928,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

