Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 9.8% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 26.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $188.32. The stock had a trading volume of 799,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,563. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

