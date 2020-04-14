Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

