Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.49.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.5349819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.