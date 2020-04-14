NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $33,190.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.04374282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,346,067 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

