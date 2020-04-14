NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $3.12. NN shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 138,588 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

