Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $233,264.65 and $226.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.