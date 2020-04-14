NIO (NYSE:NIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

NYSE:NIO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

