Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

