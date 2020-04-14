Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 16.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 833.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 133,190 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Nike by 130.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $95,749,000 after purchasing an additional 654,280 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Nike by 20.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Nike by 15.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

