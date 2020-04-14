Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Holdings Decreased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares comprises approximately 0.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NCBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,233. The firm has a market cap of $617.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

