NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGOV. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

