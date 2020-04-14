Next.exchange (NEXT) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $690,803.56 and approximately $212.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.04421743 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00067861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010152 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003435 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

