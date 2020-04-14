Newton Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.12 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.02756093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00225295 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.